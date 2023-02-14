Children share the love on Valentine’s Day

Pupils of Notre Dame Lower Primary shared their handmade love hearts and touching messages on St Valentine’s Day.

Lined up in Casemates Square the children sang songs with big grins, making love heart gestures with their hands.

They were greeted by family members who watched the fun display.

The children then handed out their love hearts and messages to their family members, except one child who had no one present.

Instead, the love heart with the message ‘you are beautiful’ was given to Chronicle photographer Johnny Bugeja as he snapped some photos, and he was touched by the gesture.