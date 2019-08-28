Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Children take part in ‘Art Remedy’ workshop

By Chronicle Staff
28th August 2019

Marie Fox recently organised one of her Art Remedy workshops at the Rock Tai Chi Centre in Wellington Front as part of this year’s GSLA summer programme.

The workshops aim to help children explore emotions through art in a safe place.

“Art as therapy is a means of using a creative medium as a way of communication and expression to finding meaning to whatever situation or feeling that you may be going through,” Ms Fox told the Chronicle at a previous event.

“It covers a wide range of things.”

The workshops also give the children a chance to work together and learn from each other.

Pics Johnny Bugeja

Most Read

Local News

Police arrest four over Top of the Rock break-in

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

UK/Spain News

Iran says it has sold oil from tanker released by Gibraltar

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Local News

New RHIB for GDP to be shipped by sea after border delay

Tue 27th Aug, 2019

Local News

Man convicted of child rape

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

Local News

Police rescue two men with severe hypothermia in Strait of Gibraltar

Sun 25th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Bank holiday weekend at the Gibraltar Fair

28th August 2019

Features
Children take part in ‘Art Remedy’ workshop

28th August 2019

Features
Five finance tips for students starting university

28th August 2019

Features
Looking on the bright side of life could help you live longer, scientists say

27th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019