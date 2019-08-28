Children take part in ‘Art Remedy’ workshop

Marie Fox recently organised one of her Art Remedy workshops at the Rock Tai Chi Centre in Wellington Front as part of this year’s GSLA summer programme.

The workshops aim to help children explore emotions through art in a safe place.

“Art as therapy is a means of using a creative medium as a way of communication and expression to finding meaning to whatever situation or feeling that you may be going through,” Ms Fox told the Chronicle at a previous event.

“It covers a wide range of things.”

The workshops also give the children a chance to work together and learn from each other.

Pics Johnny Bugeja