Children’s author Gareth Jones entertains in John Mac

Children's author, performer, composer Gareth P Jones recently entertained and showed his books to schoolchildren in Gibraltar.

Mr Jones was in Gibraltar as part of Literature Week, an event organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

He played guitar and piano, in an educational event for schoolchildren held at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Mr Jones is a children's author responsible for the comic gothic cult classic, ‘The Thonrthwaite Inheritance’ and the Blue Peter Award winning ‘The Considine Curse’.

His picture books include Rabunzel, CinderGorilla, Snowy White, The Lion on the Bus, Are You The Pirate Captain and The Dinosaurs are Having a Party.

Mr Jones also visit schools in the UK and around the world, and now has taken to writing musicals.