Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Children’s Health Centre nears completion

By Chronicle Staff
20th September 2019

More than two thirds of services at the Children’s Health Centre have been implemented with the third and final phase on track for completion.

Since the inauguration of the centre in July, the provision of children’s mental health services, dental services, specialised GP clinics, nurse practitioner clinics, and community midwifery services have been transferred to the new centre.

These services complement neurodisability assessments by paediatric multi-disciplinary teams, paediatric physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, and dietetics and diabetes clinics, which commenced delivery when the centre was inaugurated.

The Primary Care management team are already planning the delivery of the next service, that of the migration of routine GP services for children to the new Centre.

Patients and parents will, therefore, have the choice of attending the Children’s Health Centre for a routine GP appointment or seeing their family GP in the Primary Care Centre.

The Ministry for Health, Care and Justice are also in the latter stages of finalising arrangements for the installation of a lift, adjacent to the stairs leading up to the centre, to provide better access to persons with additional mobility needs.

The lift will be operational at the beginning of November.

Parking spaces will also be made available opposite the entrance to the Centre. The parking will work on a ‘pay as you go’ basis, with up to two-hours free parking for persons attending the Centre. The new facility will be operational in mid-November.

Rose Suissa, Primary Care Services Manager, said: “My team and I have worked incredibly hard to ensure the smooth transfer of services to the new Children’s Centre. It is very exciting to now see the Children’s Health Centre bustling with patients and staff and to watch the project develop and grow. Already, we are looking at the next phase of services and planning to offer routine GP appointments in the very near future.”

The Caretaker Minister for Health Neil Costa said: “The feedback received from the general public and staff alike has been overwhelmingly positive. I felt huge satisfaction and a sense of personal pride to inaugurate, along with the Chief Minister, the modern, dynamic, and first for Gibraltar, Children’s Health Centre.”

“We are now seeing the fruits of over two years of work and planning to fulfil one of this Government’s landmark projects: to provide, for the very first time in Gibraltar, a fully child-friendly environment where our excellent health care professionals can deliver primary and secondary care to a most cherished sector of our community.”

Most Read

Local News

Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

New RAF Gibraltar station commander

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Local News

Two RHIB sightings at sea trigger security response

Wed 18th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
For ancient mariners, Gibraltar was home to the Gorgon Medusa

20th September 2019

Local News
Special Olympians hit the golf course

20th September 2019

Local News
Children’s Health Centre nears completion

20th September 2019

Local News
Ageing population means extra polling station for October 17 election

20th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019