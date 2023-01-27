Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Local News

Chinese New Year celebrations at St Joseph’s Lower Primary

By Chronicle Staff
27th January 2023

Year 2 pupils at St Joseph’s Lower Primary school celebrated Chinese New Year as part of their China project.

The day was packed with many different activities including a Tai Chi lesson by Dilip Taylor; a Dragon Dance which was showcased to the rest of the school; a New Year’s lunch party with Chinese food and many craft activities.

“The day was a great success and enjoyed by all. It was only a snippet of all the work that the children have been doing so far,” said headteacher Elaine Benzecry.

“It is important for children to take part in days like this where children’s natural creativity, critical thinking and questioning are encouraged. Children then learn first hand from real life experiences, using real world skills and practical hands on work.”

“At St Joseph's Lower Primary School, we believe that children always learn best when they are excited and engaged in intellectually challenging and meaningful school activities.”

