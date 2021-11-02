Chinook helicopter will lift new radar equipment to Rock Gun
New radar equipment for RAF Gibraltar will be flown to the top of the Rock using a Chinook helicopter, British Forces Gibraltar said on Monday. Work will start this month on an upgrade to RAF Gibraltar’s Air Traffic Control systems, including radar equipment at Rock Gun, the secure area at the top of the north...
