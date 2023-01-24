Chloe Martinez releases first single from debut album ‘To me from me’

By Elena Scialtiel

The first single lifted from Chloe Martinez’s debut album ‘To me from me’, a love letter to her younger self, was recently released, and is available to download from most platforms, with more tracks coming soon,

The song title 7654 is a nod to the countdown to the moment one lets go of redundant people in life.

“It makes a catchy punch line,” Chloe said.

“Seven-six-five-four, I don’t want you anymore.”

She said the song is about understanding self-worth and dismissing those who don’t value what they have, about learning how to put oneself first after having put others first for too long.

Chloe quotes the line “I’d set my soul on fire just to keep you warm”, metaphor for giving too much unrequited effort at a deep emotional level.

“When hearing the song, you may imagine it being about an ex partner, but it was mainly inspired by a few friends who I thought would be there for me through thick and thin, but ended up drifting away,” she said.

“I got tired of chasing up uninterested people, and that’s where the song’s motive really lies.”

Chloe highlights that the message is the emphasis on self-love, and the mantra that self-love doesn’t zero in on selfishness.

“Sometimes we need to think about ourselves more in order to better ourselves, for ourselves and for others, and thrive in our own ways,” she said.

She will perform her original songs at summer festivals, and she hopes to do so in Gibraltar too by the end of this year.

Throughout her life she has sung at many venues, from the day she was just an eleven-year old choir member with Santos Productions and sang for the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, to worldwide competitions, the Gibraltar MTV Calling music festival, the Harley Davidson Festival in Jerez, the Jazz Festival and many others.

“The life of a musician is incredibly hard, but insanely rewarding,” she said.

“If your heart is in it for the right reasons. Whether it brings you food on the table or not, music nourishes our souls.

“True musicians know the reason why they keep on listening, composing, and playing, even if they don’t gain much in return. It’s always daunting not knowing how people will react to your music, your voice, your skills and who you are, but it’s exciting and fulfilling as a manner of escapism, and self expression.”

Chloe composes and sings all her songs, music and lyrics, and then produces or co-produces them, so she likes to identify herself as an all-round singer-songwriter.

“I’ve always believed that hard work beats talent if talent doesn’t work hard enough,” she said.

“Being a great vocalist isn’t enough, success is about embracing your true self and finding support in those who love you just for that.”

She said that her Gibraltarian upbringing is an asset when breaking into the music industry.

“Being bilingual is a great advantage, and coming from a small place is giving me the drive to work my way up,” she said.

Chloe’s music is available on streaming sites such as Tidal and Amazon music. To catch up with Chloe, follow her TikTok account, which has over 170,000 followers: @iamchloemartinez