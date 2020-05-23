Christian Hook to paint Will Young on Sky TV live broadcast
Christian Hook will paint Will Young during a live broadcast of Portrait Artist of the Week on the Sky TV Facebook page tomorrow. The celebrity sitter was unveiled on Thursday evening, and the broadcast marks an opportunity to catch a glimpse of Mr Hook’s brief return to portraiture. The virtual competition will see artists tune...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here