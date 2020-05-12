Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Christian Hook to unveil Sahara collection

By Gabriella Peralta
12th May 2020

Christian Hook will unveil his new collection of paintings titled ‘Sahara’ this Wednesday via live video from his home in Gibraltar. The artist will be live streaming his work on Clarendon Fine Art’s instagram page due to the Covid-19 lockdown, with his exhibition set to take place in October. For Mr Hook, live video blogging...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib keeps a close eye on Campo as Spain eases lockdown restrictions

Mon 11th May, 2020

Local News

Further relaxation of lockdown measures

Mon 11th May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to keep a ‘close eye’ on developments in Spain when easing its lockdown

Sat 9th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Teams heading to European competitions monitor travel restrictions

12th May 2020

Sports
Tennis proposal rejected for now

12th May 2020

Features
Gib Scouts form part of VE Day 75

12th May 2020

Features
Kim’s top reads book review

12th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020