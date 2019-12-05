Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Christmas Card Competition 2019: presentation of awards

By Chronicle Staff
5th December 2019

The Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis and his wife Lorraine in association with the Department of Education, presented awards to the winners, runners-up and the highly commended of the 2019 official Christmas Card design competition for school children in Gibraltar.

Along with the Governor, the judges included Mrs Davis, Gilbert Licudi, Darren Grech and Ludovic Leroy.

There were 505 entries.

Winner Mathieu Busto St Anne’s Middle School
Runner up Isabelle Henry Loreto Convent
Runner up Nooran Tizniti St Bernard’s Middle School
Highly Commended:
Lauren Brooks St Joseph’s Middle School Isabella Messina St Anne’s Middle School Mia Lara St Bernard’s Middle School Emilia Astesiano Bishop Fitzgerald Middle School Ricard Caro Gandia St Bernard’s Middle School Noa Sanchez Cano Bishop Fitzgerald Middle School Maisie Andlaw St Bernard’s Upper Primary School

The Winner received an Apple 9.7-inch iPad, donated by Newton Systems Ltd.
The Winner along with the two runners-up and seven highly commended contestants were invited to lunch with the Governor and Mrs Davis at The Convent.

