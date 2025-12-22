Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Christmas crib goes on display at John Mackintosh Hall

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
22nd December 2025

A Christmas crib organised by the Secular Franciscan Order is on display at the John Mackintosh Hall foyer for the first time.

The crib, which has been exhibited since 2000, was previously displayed in the foyer of Parliament and is intended to be accessible to the general public.

Over the years, the display has changed in size to adapt to the different venues in which it has been exhibited.

All the buildings and features, including roads and alleyways, are built locally and crafted by the team involved in the initiative.

The setup takes two days to complete, with live features contributing to the overall display.

The organisers said they are grateful to the Ministry of Culture and Gibraltar Cultural Services for the opportunity to exhibit the crib at the John Mackintosh Hall, where it is currently being enjoyed by many visitors.

The crib will remain on show until January 6.

Most Read

Brexit

Picardo tells Tory Brexiteers they are ‘wrong’ on Gibraltar treaty

Fri 19th Dec, 2025

Local News

New documentary explores Gibraltar’s underground tunnel network

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

Brexit

Negotiators complete work on treaty text, European Commission confirms

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Your Correspondent: Tell me who you walk with…

Mon 22nd Dec, 2025

Local News

25-year plan sets out goals for developing ‘green economy’ 

Mon 22nd Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Prize-winning student artwork to feature in Finsbury Trust offices

21st December 2025

Features
The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins – Book review by Kimberly Foreman

19th December 2025

Features
Candlelight Carols on Strings

18th December 2025

Features
Poetry Competition 2025

18th December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025