Christmas crib goes on display at John Mackintosh Hall

A Christmas crib organised by the Secular Franciscan Order is on display at the John Mackintosh Hall foyer for the first time.

The crib, which has been exhibited since 2000, was previously displayed in the foyer of Parliament and is intended to be accessible to the general public.

Over the years, the display has changed in size to adapt to the different venues in which it has been exhibited.

All the buildings and features, including roads and alleyways, are built locally and crafted by the team involved in the initiative.

The setup takes two days to complete, with live features contributing to the overall display.

The organisers said they are grateful to the Ministry of Culture and Gibraltar Cultural Services for the opportunity to exhibit the crib at the John Mackintosh Hall, where it is currently being enjoyed by many visitors.

The crib will remain on show until January 6.