Wed 8th Nov, 2023

Christmas fair attractions and virtual reality sleigh ride

Festival of Lights. Archive photo John Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
7th November 2023

As part of this year’s Christmas Wonderland organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, the Christmas Fair Attractions at John Mackintosh Square will open at 7.30pm on Friday, November 24.

The rides will be free of charge on this day.

From Saturday November 25 to Sunday January 7, 2024, the Fair will be open from 12pm and 7pm daily and all rides will be priced at £3.

Rides will also be free of charge on Thursday December 14 as part of GCS’ initiative to support the GBC Open Day fundraiser.

The Fair Attractions come at no cost to Government as costs, including insurance, are met by the Fair stallholders.

In addition to the Christmas Fair Attractions, the King’s Bastion Leisure Centre will have a Christmas Sleigh Virtual Reality ride throughout the month of December. The ride, which will be priced at £3, will be open from 7.30pm to 10.30pm on November 24 and 25 to coincide with GCS’ Christmas Wonderland events.

