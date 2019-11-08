Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Christmas Festival of Lights 2019

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
8th November 2019

This year’s Christmas Festival of Lights, organised by the Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, will be held at on Friday November 22 at Casemates Square.

Everyone is welcome, said the organisers.

The entertainment will be provided by Christian Santos and commence at 6pm with live music, song and dance.

Father Christmas will switch on the Christmas Lights at approximately 7:30pm and this will be followed by the opening of the Santa’s Grotto at Casemates Square.

The programme of events includes:
6:15pm - Performances by the Calpe Band, Band and Drums Association with the Sea Scouts Pipe and Drum Band, the St Anne’s Middle School Choir, GAMPA choir and Danza Academy.
7:15pm - Video Presentation
7:30pm - Switch-on Christmas Lights ceremony
7:40pm - Opening of Santa’s Grotto.

Following the switching-on ceremony, the illuminations will light up automatically every day until January 6, 2020. As customary they will remain on throughout the nights of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and January 5, 2020.

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigating Mid Harbour Estate incident

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Local News

Mermaids conduct gender awareness training after calls for further support locally

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Local News

Murder retrial set to take place in 2020, following appeal decision

Wed 6th Nov, 2019

Local News

UK agrees to fund Brexit contingency projects in Gibraltar

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Christmas Festival of Lights 2019

8th November 2019

Local News
“Do you have any unwanted winter coats or jackets?", Chestertons ask

7th November 2019

Local News
UK agrees to fund Brexit contingency projects in Gibraltar

7th November 2019

Local News
RGP investigating Mid Harbour Estate incident

7th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019