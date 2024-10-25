Christmas Festival of Lights 2024 set for Nov 22

The Christmas Festival of Lights will be held at Casemates Square on Friday November 22 this year.

The event forms part of this year’s Christmas Wonderland events, Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) will be organising on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

This year’s event will include two “spectacular” shows, each incorporating mapping, strobe lights, fire, confetti and other special effects.

Music will feature throughout the lights show.

“It promises an immersive 360°experience across Casemates Square,” said a statement from GCS.

Both performances will be identical, each lasting no more than 30 minutes and will take place from 6.30pm – 7.30pm and 8.30pm and 9.30pm respectively.

The public should be aware that theatrical smokes, fog effects, pyrotechnics, strobe lighting, lasers, fire and loud noises are used during the performance. Furthermore, for health and safety reasons as outlined by the Safety Advisory Group, attendance will be limited to 3,000 people per show.

Stewards and security personnel will manage ingress and egress at entry and exit points only via Main Street and Market Place to ensure this limit is respected.

The organisers are asking the public to be mindful of the capacity restrictions when planning to attend.

The events are organised in conjunction with the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, GibMedia and Fresh Entertainment.

To gain access to the event there will be two entrances, one on Main Street Entrance the other Watergate Gate.

The programme of events includes: SHOW 1 • Gates open at 5.30pm. • Event: 6.30pm to 7.30pm – Christmas Festival of Lights Show featuring: Stylos Dance Studios, GAMPA actors and the Gibraltar Youth Choir.

SHOW 2 • Gates open at 8pm. • Event: 8.30pm to 9.30pm – Christmas Festival of Lights Show featuring: Stylos Dance Studios, GAMPA actors and the Gibraltar Youth Choir.

DJ Wayne will provide music from 6pm to 11pm.

“Reasonable adjustments will be made for this event. Further information will be issued shortly,” said the GCS statement.

After the event, the Christmas lights will be turned on automatically daily until Monday January 6.

As is tradition, the lights will remain on throughout the nights of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and the Three King’s Cavalcade.