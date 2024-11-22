Christmas Festival of Lights thrills young and old alike

The Christmas lights were switched on in an extravaganza of music, lights and performances in Casemates Square on Friday.

Thousands of people packed out the square, with capacity set at 3000 for each of the two performances.

The first show started at 6.30pm and people were queuing as from 5pm to ensure they could access the square.

The immersive show included perfomances from the Gibraltar Youth Choir, Stylos Dance Studios and GAMPA, with music too from DJ Wayne as young actors told the story of how children saved Christmas.

Gibraltar Cultural Services CEO Seamus Byrne and the Minister for Culture Christian Santos opened the shows and switched on the Cristmas lights across town.

The lights will be switched on daily every evening until January 6.