Christmas Saturdays in Town set for next month

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will be organising Christmas Saturdays in Town on December 7 and 14.

Building on the excitement of the recent Christmas Festival of Lights and Christmas Party – Queen Revolution events, Christmas Saturdays will bring more entertainment to keep the festive spirit alive and spread joy throughout the season.

The lineup for the Saturdays includes performances by local dance groups and singers, live music, marching bands, a fashion show and fair attractions.

Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “I am sure the Christmas Wonderland events will get our community into the Christmas spirit and these Christmas Saturdays will continue to build on this feeling of merriment.”

“We are pleased to support local businesses and encourage people to consume and buy locally.”

“I wish to thank all the contributors to the Christmas Wonderland events and Christmas Saturdays for creating a joyous atmosphere to be enjoyed by thousands in our community.”

On Saturday 7 outside the cathedral of St Mary the Crowned will be the Rendition Singers from 10am to noon.

There will be a GBC open day fundraiser in the Piazza from 10am to 2pm.

In John Mackintosh Square there will be children’s fair attractions from noon to 7pm.

In Casemates there will be performances by local groups from noon to 3pm, including Flamenquita, Med Dance School, Danza Academy, Stylos Dance Studios and Gibraltar Fashion Collective.

At City Hall from 10am to 2pm there will be Winter Tales a Christmas Literary event.

Throughout Main Street from noon to 1.30pm there will marching bands, including the Re-Enactment Society and the Gibraltar Scout Group.

On Saturday 14 outside the cathedral of St Mary the Crowned from 10am to 2pm will be Christmas Carols by the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Group.

At the Piazza from 10am to 2pm will be a Gibraltar Cardiac Association charity event and behind in John Mackintosh Square will be children’s fair attractions from noon to 7pm.

In Casemates there will be performances by local groups from noon to 3pm, including GAMPA singers and Chuck McClelland Jazz Quintet.

Throughout Main Street from noon to 1.30pm there will marching bands the Re-enactment Society and the Sea Scouts Pipe Band.