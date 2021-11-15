Christopher Lloyd brings new environmentally focused children’s book to Gibraltar
Well-loved children’s book author Christopher Lloyd was back in Gibraltar for another year, this time for Literature Week with his new book on the environment. Fresh from COP26 in Glasgow, Mr Lloyd was on the Rock to tell children about his new book. His book is called, ‘Its Up To Us’ a children’s terra carta...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here