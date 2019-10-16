Chronicle election coverage on Friday

The Gibraltar Chronicle’s Friday print edition will be delivered to shops later than normal in order to include full coverage of the general election results.

Depending on turnout, the record number of voters means the result of the count is likely to be a little later than would normally be expected on Friday morning.

The Chronicle will aim to provide our Friday edition as soon as possible after that, but no later than midday.

In parallel, we will be providing full coverage of the election on our digital platforms including our website (www.chronicle.gi) and social media accounts on Twitter (@GibChronicle) and Facebook (@GibChronicle).

Our e-editions will also be updated as soon as possible after the result with full coverage of election day and the count itself.