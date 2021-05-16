Chronicle reporter to chop long hair for charity

Chronicle reporter Eyleen Gomez is counting down the days to the big chop as she cuts nearly 15 inches of her hair for charity.

As part of Eyleen’s Whoppers and Wigs Fundraiser, she is raising money for Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar and the hair will be donated to The Little Princess Trust.

After nearly 13 years of growing her hair long, with only a short trim over the years, Ms Gomez will be unrecognisable after her visit to Mayfair on Main where she will have her hair cut on the following Friday, May 21.

“I am nervous about having such a dramatic change after all these years and I expect I will be somewhat emotional when the times comes,” she said.

“But, I imagine that emotion will be a combination of undergoing such a change in my appearance and knowing that I am giving a young girl the opportunity to feel pretty and good about herself again.”

“Everyone I am doing this for has not been given the choice in losing their hair or undergoing treatment for cancer etc so really I just need to suck it up and be grateful I’m in a position to do this for them.”

In fundraising for Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar, Ms Gomez hopes to raise awareness and highlight the importance of breast health.

“Everyone has a pair of breasts that they love and care about, either their own, their partners, their mother’s, their daughter’s etc,” Ms Gomez said.”

“Breasts are important and we need to make sure that everyone is having them checked regularly, and remind loved ones if they are not doing so.”

Up until now Ms Gomez has already raised over £500 for Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar, and is fundraising through a Facebook page called Eyleen’s Whoppers and Wigs Fundraiser.

The money goes straight into the charity’s bank account with a reference of Eyleen’s WWF.

On the charity itself, she said: “Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar is a fantastic charity.”

“They do so much, and they help so much. They help individual women and they help regarding equipment in the hospital, breast care nurses, all aspects of healthcare.”

“They help women when it comes to detecting breast cancer and those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.”

“They are vital.”

Meanwhile the hair will be donated to The Little Princess Trust that will be used to make wigs for children with cancer and other medical issues.

To find out more about Ms Gomez’ journey and how to donate, visit https://www.facebook.com/EyleensWhoppersandWigsFundraiser/