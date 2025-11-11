Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Chubb marks 25 years of contribution to Gibraltar’s insurance sector

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2025

Chubb European Group celebrated its 25th anniversary in Gibraltar with a Key Partner Market Appreciation Event held on November 5. The event brought together members of the local insurance community, including brokers, litigators and loss adjusters, for a reception recognising the company’s long-standing role in the sector.

The event highlighted Chubb’s ongoing commitment to partnership, service excellence and the development of Gibraltar’s insurance market.

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, attended the reception and addressed the guests.

Mr Feetham said: “Gibraltar’s insurance market thrives on strong relationships. Events like these reinforce our shared commitment to innovation, integrity, and service excellence.”

Guests also had the opportunity to meet senior executives of the UK operations. During the evening, employee Annalise Stagno was recognised for 20 years of dedicated service to Chubb.

