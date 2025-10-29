Citing border experience, Doughty says Gibraltar deal will end queues and benefit whole region

The UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar will provide stability, boost investment and guarantee frontier fluidity, Europe Minister Stephen Doughty said this week, acknowledging that even he had been “stuck in those [border] queues”.

Mr Doughty was speaking during a debate on foreign affairs in the House of Commons, during which he was asked about the treaty and its progress.

“The agreement reached between the UK and the EU in June was welcome and significant,” Mr Doughty said.

“It will mean jobs, investment and stability, not just for Gibraltar but for the whole region.”

“All parties have agreed to work together to finalise the treaty text and ratify the agreement as quickly as possible, and I will update the House in due course.”

Liberal Democrat MP Al Pinkerton said he had visited Gibraltar this year and seen for himself “the vital necessity” of the treaty “to secure the economic and social fabric” of Gibraltar and guarantee frontier fluidity for 15,000 cross-border workers.

“Can the minister commit himself to bringing the treaty to the House at the first possible opportunity, so that the details can be given the fullest possible scrutiny?” he asked.

“Absolutely,” Mr Doughty replied.

Addressing the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, a longtime friend of Gibraltar, he added: “I have been stuck in those queues, Mr Speaker, and you may have been as well.”

“This deal will mean an end to that, and a new, positive relationship.”

“Indeed, much will be positive for the economy and for all the people of Gibraltar.”

“We will bring the treaty to the House as soon as possible - as soon as it is finalised - and it will go through the normal processes.”

“Parliament will, of course, be able to debate its terms if it wishes to do so.”

Amanda Martin, the Labour chair of the all-party group on Gibraltar in the Commons, said the group “wholeheartedly” welcomed the deal, but sought assurances from the minister that it would produce economic benefit for Gibraltarians and boost tourism.

“I absolutely can assure my honourable friend,” Mr Doughty replied.

“I thank her and the whole APPG for their work, cross-party, in support of Gibraltar.”

“I know, of course, that this deal is firmly backed by the Chief Minister of Gibraltar and his Government and will bring important benefits for the economy, jobs and people of Gibraltar.”

“As she mentions tourism, we might now see more flights coming into Gibraltar airport from elsewhere in Europe, which will be very positive for Gibraltar and the region.”