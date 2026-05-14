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Thu 14th May, 2026

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Local News

Royal Navy submarine docks in port

A Guardia Civil patrol boat can be seen furthest from the camera closely shadowed by a Gibraltar Defence Police vessel as a Royal Navy submarine sails into port under escort. Photo by David Parody

By Chronicle Staff
14th May 2026

A Royal Navy Astute-class nuclear powered submarine arrived in Gibraltar on Thursday, a day after a US Navy ballistic missile submarine sailed from the Rock.

The vessel sailed into the Bay of Gibraltar early afternoon under escort from the Gibraltar Squadron and the Gibraltar Defence Police, which shadowed a Guardia Civil vessel as it sailed past.

The Guardia Civil vessel appeared to be transiting in a straight line through British waters, which would be classed as innocent passage, but its proximity to the submarine prompted a swift response from the GDP vessel.

“We are aware a Spanish vessel transited through British Gibraltar Territorial Waters today and are currently looking into the circumstances,” said a spokesperson for The Convent.

“The FCDO makes formal diplomatic representation where appropriate. Incursions are a violation of UK sovereignty, not a threat to it.”

The Ministry of Defence made no comment on the arrival of the submarine but ship spotters speculated that it was HMS Anson.

The fifth Astute-class submarine, HMS Anson sailed from Scotland to Australia earlier this year as part of a historic visit in support of AUKUS, a security partnership between the UK, the US and Australia.

It stopped in Gibraltar on its way to Australia, where it arrived in February before departing early March.

There were subsequent reports that the submarine, which is armed with Tomahawk missiles and Spearfish torpedoes, had been deployed to the Arabian Gulf after the outbreak of conflict there.

Its presence back in Gibraltar could indicate it is heading back to the UK after the lengthy deployment.

The vessel’s arrival comes just a day after a US Navy Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine left Gibraltar after a two-day operational visit.

Ohio-class submarines can patrol continuously as a key element of the US nuclear deterrence force and are designed specifically for stealth and the precise delivery of nuclear warheads, though some have been converted to carry up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Vessels of this type rarely surface after leaving port and the submarine’s presence in Gibraltar sends a clear signal about capability and underscores the Rock’s strategic role for the UK and its allies.

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