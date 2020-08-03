Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Citizens Advice Bureau thanked for their work during Covid-19 lockdown

By Chronicle Staff
3rd August 2020

The Minister for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento and Civil Contingencies Coordinator Mr Ivor Lopez recently thanked the Citizens’ Advice Bureau for their work in supporting the public during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Bureau saw a substantial increase of enquiries during this period in comparison to previous years, most of these directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Citizen’s Advice Bureau was instrumental in offering support and advice to the public and importantly to the elderly community during this difficult time,” Ms Sacramento said.

“I would like to publicly express my gratitude to the staff of the Bureau for their exceptional work during the Covid -19 Pandemic and also for their ongoing support to the public and especially on their initiative on digital support.”

In order to facilitate the services to the public, the staff extended their working hours to be able to assist those in need.

Since the Gibraltar Government began to release lockdown restrictions, the staff at the Citizen’s Advice Bureau has also assisted members of the public with the completion of various administrative forms.

Minister Sacramento said “It is very encouraging to see that the work we passionately undertake for the benefit of our community is supported and recognized by the Government of Gibraltar,” Citizen’s Advice Bureau manager Pili Rodriguez said.

“It is thanks to the team at CAB and the continuous support we receive from GOG that we will continue to offer impartial, confidential and free advice.

“We have been identifying issues, trends and concerns and developing services to address them. We will continue to develop our services where and when needed to assist and cater the community of Gibraltar which we serve.”

If anyone needs support with filling in forms or with any online service, they should contact
CAB via email on infor@cab.gi or via telephone on 20040006.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Four arrested over suspected credit card fraud

Thu 30th Jul, 2020

Features

Louis Baldachino celebrates five years as a pancreatic cancer survivor

Wed 29th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gib air passengers who have visited Spain face UK quarantine

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Local News

‘Devastating blow’ as S M Seruya moves to restructure

Fri 31st Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
A splash of colour for vibrant GAMPA

3rd August 2020

Features
EY calls on Gibraltar firms to support local business

3rd August 2020

Features
Pandemic at the disco: the Covid outbreak that began in a French bar

3rd August 2020

Features
Noelle Berllaque shares stuffed aubergine recipe

1st August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020