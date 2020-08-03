Citizens Advice Bureau thanked for their work during Covid-19 lockdown

The Minister for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento and Civil Contingencies Coordinator Mr Ivor Lopez recently thanked the Citizens’ Advice Bureau for their work in supporting the public during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Bureau saw a substantial increase of enquiries during this period in comparison to previous years, most of these directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Citizen’s Advice Bureau was instrumental in offering support and advice to the public and importantly to the elderly community during this difficult time,” Ms Sacramento said.

“I would like to publicly express my gratitude to the staff of the Bureau for their exceptional work during the Covid -19 Pandemic and also for their ongoing support to the public and especially on their initiative on digital support.”

In order to facilitate the services to the public, the staff extended their working hours to be able to assist those in need.

Since the Gibraltar Government began to release lockdown restrictions, the staff at the Citizen’s Advice Bureau has also assisted members of the public with the completion of various administrative forms.

Minister Sacramento said “It is very encouraging to see that the work we passionately undertake for the benefit of our community is supported and recognized by the Government of Gibraltar,” Citizen’s Advice Bureau manager Pili Rodriguez said.

“It is thanks to the team at CAB and the continuous support we receive from GOG that we will continue to offer impartial, confidential and free advice.

“We have been identifying issues, trends and concerns and developing services to address them. We will continue to develop our services where and when needed to assist and cater the community of Gibraltar which we serve.”

If anyone needs support with filling in forms or with any online service, they should contact

CAB via email on infor@cab.gi or via telephone on 20040006.