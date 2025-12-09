City Hall reception honours 60th anniversary of Gibraltar Photographic Society

The Deputy Mayor, Nicky Guerrero, hosted a reception at the Mayor’s Parlour in City Hall on Thursday November 27 to mark the 60th anniversary of the Gibraltar Photographic Society.

The event was attended by members and friends of the Society, together with the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, and the Deputy Governor, Marc Holland.

In his welcoming remarks, Mr Guerrero praised the Society’s contribution to Gibraltar’s cultural scene over six decades and wished it continued success for the future.

The Chairman of the Gibraltar Photographic Society, Leslie Linares, outlined the work carried out by the Society to have photography recognised as an art form and described how it has adapted to changes in photography since 1965.

He also paid tribute to the founders and early leaders of the Society who laid its foundations and guided it through its initial years.

During the reception, Mr Linares received a surprise engraved gift from the Committee and members in appreciation of his leadership and long-standing commitment to the Society’s development and success.

He has been a member of the Society for 51 years, including 50 years serving as Secretary and Chairman.