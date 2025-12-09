Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

City Hall reception honours 60th anniversary of Gibraltar Photographic Society

By Chronicle Staff
9th December 2025

The Deputy Mayor, Nicky Guerrero, hosted a reception at the Mayor’s Parlour in City Hall on Thursday November 27 to mark the 60th anniversary of the Gibraltar Photographic Society.

The event was attended by members and friends of the Society, together with the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, and the Deputy Governor, Marc Holland.

In his welcoming remarks, Mr Guerrero praised the Society’s contribution to Gibraltar’s cultural scene over six decades and wished it continued success for the future.

The Chairman of the Gibraltar Photographic Society, Leslie Linares, outlined the work carried out by the Society to have photography recognised as an art form and described how it has adapted to changes in photography since 1965.

He also paid tribute to the founders and early leaders of the Society who laid its foundations and guided it through its initial years.

During the reception, Mr Linares received a surprise engraved gift from the Committee and members in appreciation of his leadership and long-standing commitment to the Society’s development and success.

He has been a member of the Society for 51 years, including 50 years serving as Secretary and Chairman.

Most Read

Local News

University of Gibraltar celebrates sixth and largest graduation

Mon 8th Dec, 2025

Local News

Charles Azzopardi ordained as Bishop of Gibraltar  

Sun 7th Dec, 2025

Local News

Supreme Court hears claim over unlicensed TV channels in Gibraltar 

Fri 5th Dec, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

New Year’s celebrations 2026

Mon 8th Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Stella Bosano on winning ‘Face Off’ GBC’s makeup artistry competition

9th December 2025

Features
An evening of carols at the Holy Trinity 

9th December 2025

Features
British Forces Gibraltar’s team-building day highlights ‘unity of effort’ fundamental to success

9th December 2025

Features
From Gibraltar to the Seven Seas

9th December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025