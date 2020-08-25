Civil Contingencies donate 20 lip-reading masks to school in Morocco

The Office of Civil Contingencies has donated 20 face masks with transparent coverings in order to support pupils and staff of the Centre Sinwane, an institution for the deaf and hard of hearing in Tangier, Morocco.

The face coverings were received by the Ambassador for Strait of Gibraltar Association and Disabilities, Manar Ben Tahayekt, at No 6 Convent Place.

The masks will be sent to Centre Sinwane via courier service.

“I am delighted that we are able to help across the Strait by donating from our latest batch of masks, and positively impact the school’s ability to learn this coming school year,” the Minister for Equality and Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, said.