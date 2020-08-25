Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Civil Contingencies donate 20 lip-reading masks to school in Morocco

By Chronicle Staff
25th August 2020

The Office of Civil Contingencies has donated 20 face masks with transparent coverings in order to support pupils and staff of the Centre Sinwane, an institution for the deaf and hard of hearing in Tangier, Morocco.

The face coverings were received by the Ambassador for Strait of Gibraltar Association and Disabilities, Manar Ben Tahayekt, at No 6 Convent Place.

The masks will be sent to Centre Sinwane via courier service.

“I am delighted that we are able to help across the Strait by donating from our latest batch of masks, and positively impact the school’s ability to learn this coming school year,” the Minister for Equality and Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, said.

Most Read

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Cortes eyes reopening schools in return to education

Mon 24th Aug, 2020

Local News

National Day programme of celebrations announced

Fri 21st Aug, 2020

Local News

Licudi steps down as Minister for Education, remains in Parliament as backbencher

Mon 24th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cancer Unit returns to St Bernard’s Hospital

25th August 2020

Local News
Unite calls for clarity on annual leave

25th August 2020

Local News
Chris-Anne Alcantara wins ‘Our Gibraltar’ competition

25th August 2020

Local News
HMS Trent returns to Gibraltar

25th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020