Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Civil Contingencies Officers learn strategic approach to emergency planning

By Chronicle Staff
8th July 2022

Civil Contingencies Officers Brian Brooks and Ernest Danino recently attended a Strategic Emergency Management Course at the Cabinet Office’s Emergency Planning College in York.

The course prepared delegates for integrated emergency management activity at the strategic level. 

This was achieved by developing the professional skills and core competencies to respond to and recover from incidents and crises, and expand the knowledge and understanding of what is required to guide through the response to and recovery from incidents and crises. 

The course was attended by various senior delegates of UK Government departments and agencies such as the Department for Transport, HM Revenue & Customs, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Guernsey Emergency Ambulance Service. 

Minister for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of the Office of Civil Contingencies and I am extremely proud of the excellent work being done.”

“Courses like this are essential in keeping up to date with the latest doctrine and practices and making sure we are prepared to deal with any possible future emergencies.” 

 

Most Read

Local News

St Andrews Church of Scotland to close after 182 years of worship

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Local News

Teenagers arrested for arson

Thu 7th Jul, 2022

Brexit

Veteran Tory Brexiteer says ‘very positive’ safe treaty possible for Gibraltar

Wed 6th Jul, 2022

Local News

Commons delegation lands in Gib as UK minister says tighter Schengen checks ‘a matter for Spain’

Tue 5th Jul, 2022

UK/Spain News

Traffickers built underwater drones to ferry drugs across Strait of Gibraltar, Spanish police say

Mon 4th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Governor’s Awards recognise service to local community

8th July 2022

Local News
Royal Gibraltar Regiment raises £3000 for charities

8th July 2022

Local News
City Hall tree marks Royal visit and Platinum Jubilee

8th July 2022

Local News
St Andrew's Church of Scotland to close after 182 years of worship

8th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022