Civil Contingencies Officers learn strategic approach to emergency planning

Civil Contingencies Officers Brian Brooks and Ernest Danino recently attended a Strategic Emergency Management Course at the Cabinet Office’s Emergency Planning College in York.

The course prepared delegates for integrated emergency management activity at the strategic level.

This was achieved by developing the professional skills and core competencies to respond to and recover from incidents and crises, and expand the knowledge and understanding of what is required to guide through the response to and recovery from incidents and crises.

The course was attended by various senior delegates of UK Government departments and agencies such as the Department for Transport, HM Revenue & Customs, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Guernsey Emergency Ambulance Service.

Minister for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of the Office of Civil Contingencies and I am extremely proud of the excellent work being done.”

“Courses like this are essential in keeping up to date with the latest doctrine and practices and making sure we are prepared to deal with any possible future emergencies.”