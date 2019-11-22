Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Civil Service reform meetings begin

By Chronicle Staff
22nd November 2019

The Chief Secretary Darren Grech has initiated a major reform of Gibraltar’s Public Service to be rolled out over the next few years.

As part of the initial stages of this reform, Mr Grech will meet all trade unions in the coming weeks to outline his vision and discuss the proposed programme for management reform.

The first meeting was held yesterday with representatives of Unite the Union at No 6 Convent Place. A similar meeting with the GGCA has already been scheduled.

The Government of Gibraltar said it was committed to work with Unite, the GGCA and other stakeholders to deliver better public services.

