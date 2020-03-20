Clamp video leads to parking scheme for GHA workers

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo yesterday gave “immediate instructions” to remove clamps on Spanish-registered cars belonging to GHA workers after a video was circulated on social media networks calling this “shameful”.

Mr Picardo said the clamping was “unacceptable” and said the Government will introduce a parking scheme for GHA workers during this period.

The video that went viral on Gibraltar’s social media networks yesterday that was filmed by someone driving along Harbour Views Road.

In the video, the individual could be heard criticising the traffic officers for placing clamps on Spanish cars adding that this was an “embarrassment to Gibraltar” and that it was “shameful”.

Speaking in Spanish, the person who filmed the video said: “Another car, another clamp.”

“Do they think the cars are here to go and see the monkeys or to work in the hospital and look after us?”

Mr Picardo reacted to the video that went viral on social media and offered a refund to GHA workers who may have been clamped or charged since Monday.

Mr Picardo posted a photograph of the cars with the clamps removed on his personal Facebook page and said: “It is not acceptable to clamp today the vehicle of a person coming to work in our GHA.”

“I have given immediate instructions to remove all clamps for GHA workers, whatever the place of registration of the vehicle in question.”

“We will introduce a parking scheme for GHA workers for this period, whatever their nationality or place of residence. #TEAMGIBRALTAR.”

However Mr Picardo said the Government will not stop parking zones at this stage, adding: “We do not want to promote movement.”