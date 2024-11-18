Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Clare Mulley unveils story of WWII Heroine 'Agent Zo'

By Eyleen Gomez
18th November 2024

Clare Mulley opened the Friday morning of the Gibraltar Literary Festival at the Garrison Library with a captivating talk on her book Agent Zo, a story of Elzbieta Zawacka, the WW2 female resistance fighter. Known as "Zo", she was a trailblazing Polish resistance fighter who navigated treacherous routes to join the UK-based Polish Home Army,...

