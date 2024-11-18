Clare Mulley unveils story of WWII Heroine 'Agent Zo'
Clare Mulley opened the Friday morning of the Gibraltar Literary Festival at the Garrison Library with a captivating talk on her book Agent Zo, a story of Elzbieta Zawacka, the WW2 female resistance fighter. Known as "Zo", she was a trailblazing Polish resistance fighter who navigated treacherous routes to join the UK-based Polish Home Army,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here