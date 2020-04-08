Classic vehicle, Harley Riders and Cross Stitch Club donate to GHA Covid-19 fund

The Gibraltar Classic Vehicle Association has donated £5,000 to the Gibraltar Health Authority Covid-19 fund, as more donations come pouring in.

The Association has cancelled all the events that had been planned for the foreseeable future. It is encouraging everybody to please stay indoors to fight the virus.

The Association has decided to collect all 2020 membership fees, supplemented by club funds, to donate £5,000 to the GHA COVID 19 Fund.

“This donation is designed to help with the fight over these coming weeks of uncertainty,” the association said.

“We would like to thank each and every member of the club for their input into this donation, and the Government of Gibraltar for the sterling work that they are doing in keeping us safe and healthy during this most difficult and uncertain of times”

“We all look forward to seeing the Gibraltar that we all love get back to normal. In the meanwhile, please stay indoors and follow the HM GoG advice you are given.”

The Gibraltar Cross Stitch Club have donated £800, which is all of their Club's savings, to the Covid-19 fund.

“We are a group of ladies who have been meeting during term time on Mondays from 6pm till 8pm, at the College Annex in John Mackintosh Hall, for quite a number of years,” the Club said.

“When we attend we donate a pound each so the amount donated to the Covid-19 fund comes from all the ladies who have been with us for so many years.”

“We all look forward to resuming our meetings once this pandemic is over.”

The Harley Riders Gibraltar (HRG), a local motorcycle riders club has donated £600 to the GHA Covid-19 fund and advised all riders leave their bikes in parking bays during this lockdown.

“Due to the unparalleled times we are currently living amidst the Covid -19 global pandemic, the HRG motorcycle riders club is conscious of the massive effort being undertaken by the Government of Gibraltar, their governmental departments / agencies and GHA in keeping our community safe,” the HRG said.

“We urge all motorcycle riders not to ride during these precarious times we find ourselves in, to follow the advice given by the Government of Gibraltar and the public health professionals and to leave the motorcycle in its parking bay until the Covid-19 pandemic has fully-subsided.”