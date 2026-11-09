Claudia Nastase wins first place at international sugar art competition

Gibraltar baker Claudia Nastase won first place in the professional category of the Puglia Cake Festival International Sugar Art Competition, with a sculpture inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ novel Don Quixote.

The competition’s theme was Literary Masterpieces, with Ms Nastase choosing to recreate the world of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza through sugar art.

Her creation explored the novel’s central themes, including the contrast between idealism and reality, dreams and truth, and imagination and the world as it is.

Ms Nastase said she had sought to bring the spirit of the literary masterpiece to life through a three-dimensional sugar sculpture, with each detail designed to capture its characters and adventures.

“Seeing my vision come to life and being awarded first place in the Professional Category was an incredible achievement, making all the hard work, dedication and countless hours of sculpting worthwhile,” she said.

Ms Nastase said she was proud to have represented Gibraltar.