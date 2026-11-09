Gibraltar marks Remembrance Sunday

The Governor, Lieutenant-General Sir Benjamin Bathurst, led the Rock in honouring the war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

Wreaths were laid during a service at the Cross of Sacrifice on Winston Churchill Avenue.

The traditional two-minute silence was observed at midday on Sunday, followed by the Governor, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi and local dignitaries laying wreaths at the Cross of Sacrifice before the Last Post was played and an inter-denominational service held.

Members of the armed forces led a sombre parade around Sundial Roundabout and along Winston Churchill Avenue.

Numerous veterans from Gibraltar and the UK looked on, as did many residents who came to pay their respects.