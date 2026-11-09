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Mon 9th Nov, 2026

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Local News

Gibraltar marks Remembrance Sunday

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
9th November 2026

The Governor, Lieutenant-General Sir Benjamin Bathurst, led the Rock in honouring the war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

Wreaths were laid during a service at the Cross of Sacrifice on Winston Churchill Avenue.

The traditional two-minute silence was observed at midday on Sunday, followed by the Governor, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi and local dignitaries laying wreaths at the Cross of Sacrifice before the Last Post was played and an inter-denominational service held.

Members of the armed forces led a sombre parade around Sundial Roundabout and along Winston Churchill Avenue.

Numerous veterans from Gibraltar and the UK looked on, as did many residents who came to pay their respects.

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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