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Mon 9th Nov, 2026

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Janelle Ticknell-Smith crowned Miss Gibraltar 2026

Miss Gibraltar 2026, Janelle Ticknell-Smith. Photo by Daisy

By Chronicle Staff
9th November 2026

Janelle Ticknell-Smith was crowned Miss Gibraltar 2026 at the Europa Sports Complex last Saturday evening. 

Selected from seven contestants, the 23-year-old office manager also received the Miss Catwalk and Miss Elegance awards. She will now represent Gibraltar at the international Miss World pageant. 

She succeeds Miss Gibraltar 2025 Julia Horne, who reached the Top 20 in the Miss World 2026 pageant. 

Lucia Wood was named First Princess, while Natasha Mena took the title of Second Princess. 

The final followed a period of preparation for the contestants, which included rehearsals, public appearances and developing the causes they hoped to champion during their time in the competition. 

The pageant was organised by No1 Models Gibraltar, under the direction of Kelvin Hewitt, with GBC presenter Andria Olivares hosting the evening. 

Ms Ticknell-Smith's Beauty With a Purpose project supports Help Me Learn Africa, a charity that assists disadvantaged children in Ghana through education, food, healthcare and other essential support, according to the Miss World organisation. 

First Princess Lucia Wood received the Beauty With a Purpose and Miss Interview awards. Her advocacy work supports Possibilities, which aims to create more inclusive communities and opportunities for children with disabilities. 

Second Princess Natasha Mena received the People's Choice Award. 

The remaining finalists also received individual awards. Khyanna Lopez was named Miss Friendship, Anna Castle received the No1 Models Award, Tyler-Brooke Mitchell was awarded Miss Photogenic and Phoebe Noble received the Multimedia Award. 

Ms Horne returned to crown her successor following her performance at Miss World 2026 in Vietnam, where she reached the Top 20 and was placed among Europe's Top 5. 

During her year as Miss Gibraltar, Ms Horne used her platform to raise awareness of grief and support for families following the death of her younger sister Jessie from cancer. She has continued her cancer awareness work since returning to Gibraltar. 

Among those attending the gala were Helena Hawke, Wales' representative at Miss World 2026, and Miss World Ireland 2026 Caoimhe Kenny. 

Miss Gibraltar organisation congratulated all seven contestants in a social media post, praising their “dedication, determination, friendship and courage.” 

“Each of you brought something unique to this year's pageant, and we couldn't be prouder of everything you have achieved,” the organisers said. 

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