Clean water for another Sierra Leone school

The number of wells provided by Action 4 Schools in Sierra Leone has now reached 65, all funded by generous donations from the Rock.

The latest well to be delivered is located at Redemption Primary and Junior Secondary School in Makolo, Port Loko.

The creation of the well will mean that around 450 pupils and the wider community will benefit from clean, safe water.

Jimmy Bruzon, from the charity, is giving special thanks to John Charles Campbell, Soloman C Sesay and Philip Foday Sesay, as well as members of the Water4Ever team for making the well a reality.

The establishment of the well means that Gibraltar has helped bring clean water to over 30,000 children in Sierra Leone and adults too.

As the country is also dealing with Covid-19, washing hands is essential to help reduce the spread. That means clean water is paramount.

Action4Schools aims to continue helping people and provide more wells but Mr Bruzon says it cannot be done without the financial support of others.

He is asking for donations to be made directly to the charity bank account.

Sort Code 60.60.60

Acc 48084352

NatWest.

Or text 8601 and donate £1. He is also asking for people or consider setting up a standing order to help dig more wells.