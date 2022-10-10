Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Oct, 2022

Cleverly and Albares discuss Gibraltar during Oxford meeting

Photo via James Cleverly/Twitter

By Chronicle Staff
10th October 2022

• Minister for Europe, Leo Docherty, to visit Gibraltar on Monday

The UK Government reiterated its commitment to a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar at the weekend during a meeting with the Spanish Government.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares on the sidelines of the annual British—Spanish Tertulias forum in Oxford.

Their discussion was wide-ranging but touched on Gibraltar just days after Spain told the United Nations it wanted to develop “an area of social and economic prosperity” covering Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar based on the New Year’s Eve agreement.

After the meeting, Mr Cleverly tweeted: “We spoke about working together to create security, prosperity and opportunities for our people.”

“I reiterated the UK’s commitment to reaching a UK-EU Gibraltar agreement that works for all in the region.”
Mr Albares also took to Twitter with images of the meeting and a similar sentiment, though without specific reference to Gibraltar.

“We have addressed the strategic bilateral relations between Spain and the United Kingdom,” Mr Albares tweeted.

“We want a mutually beneficial relationship for our citizens.”

The Gibraltar Government was not present at the meeting or in the Tertulias forum but said it had worked closely with the UK Government to prepare the Gibraltar aspects.

“The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister worked closely with the Foreign Secretary and his team in the preparation for the Gibraltar aspects of the meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Albares, which was on a range of UK/Spain issues,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“The meeting was a timely opportunity to reiterate the UK's and Gibraltar’s commitment to reaching a UK-EU Gibraltar agreement that works for all in the region.”

On Monday, the UK’s Minister for Europe, Leo Docherty, will be travel to Gibraltar on a working visit.

Mr Docherty will discuss in detail all issues relating to the ongoing EU negotiations with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia and Attorney General Michael Llamas.

He will also be meeting the Minister for Economic Development, Sir Joe Bossano, and the Minister for Financial and Digital Services, Albert Isola.

“I look forward to meeting with the Minister for Europe and thank him for taking the time to visit Gibraltar,” Mr Picardo said.

“He is a great friend of Gibraltar and has been working closely with us on all aspects of the UK-EU Gibraltar negotiations.”

‘In this job you know at what time you are going to start but you never know at what time you are going to go home – that is the airport and I just love it’

Sat 8th Oct, 2022

Spain reasserts stance on Gibraltar’s sovereignty, says UK/EU treaty could unlock ‘enormous potential for prosperity’

Wed 5th Oct, 2022

Three boys rescued off Gibraltar after kayak sinks, leaving them adrift at sea for two days

Tue 4th Oct, 2022

In budget documents, Spain sets out traditional sovereignty stance and commitment to treaty talks

Fri 7th Oct, 2022

Gibraltar will face Netherlands and France in Euro qualifiers

Sun 9th Oct, 2022

