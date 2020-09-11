Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Climate change continues unabated through pandemic crisis, UN warns

By Press Association
11th September 2020

By Emily Beament
Global warming has not stopped for coronavirus, the United Nations has warned, as it publishes a report outlining the scale of the climate crisis.

From heatwaves in Siberia to melting ice sheets, climbing carbon dioxide emissions and rising temperatures, the multi-agency “United in Science” report sets out the state of the world’s climate in 2020.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organisation, which has compiled the report drawing on the latest science from a number of organisations, warns climate change has continued unabated during the pandemic.

And Covid-19 has hampered efforts to monitor the climate crisis, with reductions in data from sources including aircraft-based observations, manual weather stations, and ocean information from commercial ships.

The report warns that global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels reached record highs in 2019, though they are expected to be 4-7% lower in 2020 than last year as a result of pandemic lockdowns.

The world is not on track to limit global warming at 1.5C or well below 2C above pre-industrial levels, as agreed by countries under the Paris Agreement, and sustained cuts in pollution are needed, the report warns.

Cuts of nearly 3% a year from 2020 to 2030 are needed to keep temperature rises below 2C and emissions must be reduced by more than 7% annually to meet the 1.5C target – beyond which the worst impacts of climate change will be felt.

Concentrations of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, which drive warming of the planet, continued to increase in 2019 and 2020.

And the years from 2016 to 2020 were the hottest five-year period on record.

Arctic sea ice is shrinking, global sea level rises are speeding up and extreme weather events are causing major impacts.

In the five years from 2020 to 2024 there is a 24% chance of at least one year seeing global temperatures exceeding the threshold of 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, the report warns.

In a foreword to the report, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it showed that short term lockdowns were no substitute for the sustained action needed to meet the Paris Agreement targets to curb global warming.

“This has been an unprecedented year for people and planet. The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted lives worldwide.

“At the same time, the heating of our planet and climate disruption has continued apace.

“Never before has it been so clear that we need long-term, inclusive, clean transitions to tackle the climate crisis and achieve sustainable development.

“We must turn the recovery from the pandemic into a real opportunity to build a better future,” he urged governments.

World Meteorological Organisation secretary-general Professor Petteri Taalas said: “Greenhouse gas concentrations – which are already at their highest levels in three million years – have continued to rise.

“Meanwhile, large swathes of Siberia have seen a prolonged and remarkable heatwave during the first half of 2020, which would have been very unlikely without anthropogenic climate change.

“And now 2016–2020 is set to be the warmest five-year period on record.

“This report shows that whilst many aspects of our lives have been disrupted in 2020, climate change has continued unabated,” he said.
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

UK exercises direct rule in Cayman case with echoes in Gib

Mon 7th Sep, 2020

Features

National Day through the years

Wed 9th Sep, 2020

Local News

Boris Johnson says ‘no fragment’ of British sovereignty ‘will be given away’ against Gibraltar’s wishes

Thu 10th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Wedding masks

11th September 2020

Features
Kusuma Trust Gibraltar launches 2020 Professional Development Awards

11th September 2020

Features
Wanda Bush exhibition raises over £3,000 for charity

11th September 2020

Features
National Celebrations Shop Window Competition winners announced

11th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020