Climate report lays out threats to Gib
The detrimental effects of climate change on the local population, wildlife and the environment are laid out in stark detail in the Government’s Climate Change Strategy. The outcome of a vulnerability assessment conducted by the Gibraltar Government was revealed in this year’s National Mitigation and Adaptation Plan published recently. The report identified Gibraltar’s strengths, weaknesses,...
