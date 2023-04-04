Clive Nuza presented with Governor’s Award for Merit

Clive Nuza was presented with the Governor’s Award for Merit at the Convent.

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, bestowed the award to Mr Nuza for services to charity in Gibraltar.

Mr Nuza is now retired after a 37 year career at the Port of Gibraltar as a Senior Port Officer.

For 30 years he was the president of St Vincent de Paul, assisting Gibraltar families in need with an array of issues and difficulties, everything from purchasing food and general household items to dealing with more delicate and challenging personal troubles.

Mr Nuza retired from St Vincent de Paul on grounds of health but continues to devote his time to charitable causes through St Paul’s Church, and with the Seafarers and Missions to Seamen taking care of mariners who arrive in Gibraltar needing care and attention.