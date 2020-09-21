Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Closing schools should be ‘last resort’ in Covid-19 education strategy, parents’ group says

By Brian Reyes
20th September 2020

The recently-formed Gibraltar Parents For Education met with Education Minister, Dr John Cortes, and Keri Scott, the Senior Education Adviser at the Department of Education, to express their concerns at the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on education.

During the meeting the GPFE presented a petition signed by around 400 people calling for the closure of schools to be a last resort.

The group suggested that remote learning facilities should be a priority for the Department of Education to ensure the “uninterrupted delivery of the curriculum” in the event of teachers having to self-isolate and student absence.

The meeting allowed the GPFE to introduce themselves and to highlight its objectives, namely that it intends to formalise itself as a fully-fledged association representing parents in the context of education in Gibraltar.

“Our immediate focus is on concerns related to ongoing education in light of the impact of Covid-19 on the community,” a statement from the GPFE read.

“It was good to hear Dr Cortes welcoming the establishment of the group. He expressed the view the GPFE initiative is one that we’ve needed in Gibraltar for some time now.”

GPFE welcomed Dr Cortes’ commitment at the meeting that this view is shared by the Government, and noted the Government’s point that school closures had been precipitated in March due to the fall in attendance as a result of the initial impact of Covid.

It highlighted the need to continue with the delivery of the national curriculum via online learning platforms, while making it clear that facilities used last year were not fit for purpose.

The group said Dr Cortes underlined recent advances made in this area and stressed that considerable work is under way to address these issues, including the prioritisation of ‘catch-up’ learning and the commencement of planning for these contingencies.

GPFE stressed the prioritisation of these concerns, especially as Gibraltar is not in control of examination schedules and while highlighting the need for communication of these measures to the community.

There was a further request for clarity in terms of what the contingency plans are, and how they will affect both students and parents in Gibraltar, the GFPE said.

“Both sides, however, were in total agreement that there is no substitute for in-person, in-classroom teaching,” the GFPE said.

Commenting on the meeting, the group said: “We wish to thank the Minister for his time and have welcomed his invitation for us to follow up this meeting by sending him a list of specific areas of concern, and for a subsequent meeting to discuss these issues.”

“GPFE welcomed the determination to keep schools open and looks forward to continued communication with the Minister and the Department to ensure that parents’ voices are heard in the debate on education in Gibraltar.”

Most Read

Local News

Cross-border worker with Covid-19 dies in Spain

Sun 20th Sep, 2020

Local News

The search for Simon Parkes continues

Sat 19th Sep, 2020

Local News

Gib easyJet flight diverted to Portugal

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Wales puts Gibraltar back on quarantine exemption list

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Push up challenge for mental health

21st September 2020

Local News
After lockdown lessons, vet calls for distanced approach to macaque tourism

20th September 2020

Local News
Jury trials resume today with virus measures in place

20th September 2020

Local News
Cross-border worker with Covid-19 dies in Spain

20th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020