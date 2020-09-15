Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Sep, 2020

Clothes and drinks among most popular lockdown purchases, UK data shows

By Press Association
15th September 2020

By Caitlin Doherty

Clothes and drinks are among the most popular items Britons ordered online during lockdown, new research suggests.

More than six in 10 (64%) of UK adults have received deliveries to update their wardrobe since March 23 – and 43% have bought soft drinks, wine or beer, according to figures from Royal Mail.

The data comes after it was previously revealed that consumers are switching from the high street to their laptop, with 45% of people receiving more packages over the pandemic than they were beforehand.

Skincare and make-up were also popular purchases, with 26% and 18% of buyers investing in them respectively.

Meanwhile, one in 10 of the 2,000 people surveyed bought Lego, as schools stayed closed for as long as six months.

Some chose to fill their time with home improvements, with 20% of people buying paint for the house in addition to 9% who got their hands on sanding paper or masking tape.

And with gyms closed and exercise classes cancelled, keep-fit equipment was also popular – with exercise bikes, yoga mats, and dumbbells all being purchased by around 5% of consumers.

Alongside a third of people expecting to be spending more time at home in the future, eight in 10 think their rate of online shopping will continue at its lockdown level or increase in the months to come.

Mark Street, head of campaigns at Royal Mail, said: “Receiving an online delivery from one of our postmen or women continues to be a highlight of the day for many of our customers and we believe that this will continue far beyond the boundaries of lockdown.”
(PA)

