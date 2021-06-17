Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Clubhouse Gibraltar host training course

By Chronicle Staff
17th June 2021

Gibraltar Cultural Services staff attended an ‘Introduction to Mental Health’ course delivered by Clubhouse Gibraltar.

GCS staff members learnt about the invaluable work Clubhouse undertakes in Gibraltar, with the Charity working alongside members to help them on their journey of recovery and back into the workplace and society. 

Trainers Mary-Anne Nacimiento and Glen Simpson covered a range of sensitive issues which impact and concern the whole of the community, with the overriding message that “there is no health without mental health.” 

Attendees received an overview on various diagnosable mental health conditions, risk factors, how to recognise signs and symptoms, and coping mechanisms to use when feeling anxious or stressed. 

Staff gleaned an awareness of the value of good mental health in all aspects of life, including in the workplace, and the importance of talking openly about these issues. 

GCS recognises the value of these type of courses and is committed to investing in these initiatives. The course was well received by all attending, who were impressed by how engaging and interactive the session was.

Most Read

Local News

Old Central Police Station refurbished into offices

Wed 16th Jun, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

UN reminded of Gibraltar’s right to self-determination, as UK acknowledges Spain’s ‘pragmatism’ on Rock’s post-Brexit future

Mon 14th Jun, 2021

Local News

Same-sex couple in Gibraltar surrogacy law first

Thu 17th Jun, 2021

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt extends rent discount scheme ‘one final time’

17th June 2021

Local News
New light and audio installation at St Michael’s Cave

17th June 2021

Local News
RGP holds first animal welfare meeting

17th June 2021

Local News
HMS Trent arrives in time for Armed Forces Day Gibraltar

17th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021