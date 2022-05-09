Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Clubhouse marks Mental Health Awareness Week with focus on loneliness

By Gabriella Peralta
9th May 2022

Loneliness is the theme of Mental Health Awareness Week this year, and Clubhouse Gibraltar's CEO Tania Aguilar stressed the Covid pandemic has exacerbated this issue. Ms Aguilar described how, since the pandemic, Clubhouse has been trying to claw members out of the grasp of loneliness as some never returned after lockdown. When their routine was...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

New pedestrian initiative announced for Prince Edward’s Road

Fri 6th May, 2022

Local News

RGP investigates after 13 fire extinguishers emptied in car park

Fri 6th May, 2022

Local News

Local team delivering aid to Ukraine raises £70,000

Sun 8th May, 2022

Local News

With a Gibraltarian sponsor, HMS Cutlass is commissioned into Gibraltar Squadron

Thu 5th May, 2022

Local News

Out of the spotlight, tension over submarine visits

Sat 23rd Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Arnold breezes through to claim International Half Marathon victory

9th May 2022

Sports
Craig Galliano reached the semi finals of Professional Darts Corporation Development Tour in Wigan

9th May 2022

Features
Lavagna’s new colourful and vibrant painting exhibition

8th May 2022

Sports
Dramatic last minutes sees Lincoln Red Imps clinch double

7th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022