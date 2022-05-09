Clubhouse marks Mental Health Awareness Week with focus on loneliness
Loneliness is the theme of Mental Health Awareness Week this year, and Clubhouse Gibraltar's CEO Tania Aguilar stressed the Covid pandemic has exacerbated this issue. Ms Aguilar described how, since the pandemic, Clubhouse has been trying to claw members out of the grasp of loneliness as some never returned after lockdown. When their routine was...
