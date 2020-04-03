Clubhouse urge people to remain socially connected despite physical distancing

Clubhouse Gibraltar has suggested to modify the language of ‘social distancing’ to ‘physical distancing’ as it responds to the Covid-19 crisis.

Clubhouses are choosing to implement a system of ‘physical distancing’ and are finding creative ways to remain ‘socially connected’ with each other.

“Clubhouse Gibraltar, like other clubhouses is a community, rather than simply being mental health programs,” Clubhouse said.

“Clubhouse resiliency, innovation, passion and dedication have quickly led to an inspiring array of strategies and solutions to address the new reality.”

“Members and staff may no longer be able to gather together inside the Clubhouse building, but they have shown that they will continue to support each other through this crisis. We are deeply moved and awed by the extraordinary level of care and connection that continues to hold Clubhouse communities together, despite the severe restrictions regarding physical togetherness.”

The Clubhouse building is closed, but the charity said their community remains open.

Clubhouse Gibraltar continues to provide mental health support on a daily basis with a fully experienced staff team from Monday to Friday during the standard opening hours as follows:

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9.00 am to 4.30pm

Tuesdays 9.00 am to 6.00 pm

Fridays 9.00 am to 3.00pm

Our telephone helpline number is: 200 68423

E-mail: support@clubhousegibraltar.com

Website: www.clubhousegibraltar.com