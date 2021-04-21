Clubs are nothing without fans
The greed game. The money game. The ugly game. It had the potential to be all but beautiful this week until furious football fans dramatically forced a U-turn on plans for a breakaway European Super League. After rumours during the weekend the news of the controversial plans was confirmed late on Sunday night. 48 hours...
