CM announces new ministerial portfolios
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo yesterday announced the portfolios for his cabinet as the GSLP/Liberal Alliance returned to No.6 Convent Place for its third term in Government. Some of the bigger changes announced were that Steven Linares would become Minister for Housing, the heath portfolio would go to Paul Balban, Dr John Cortes would inherit the...
