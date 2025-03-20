Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

CM defends ‘non-discriminatory’ scholarship policy as Opposition slams Govt ‘bungling’

Archive Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
20th March 2025

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo sought to address criticism yesterday that changes to the university scholarship scheme discriminated against pupils in private schools, insisting the same criteria applied across the board and that the change was about “the route to proving eligibility”. Responding to Opposition questions in Parliament, Mr Picardo accused the GSD of fuelling concern...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed to remodel warehouse and make way for affordable homes at Bob Peliza Mews

Wed 19th Mar, 2025

Features

Grieving couple raises funds for cold cot at St Bernard’s to support bereaved families

Sun 16th Mar, 2025

Brexit

Spanish negotiator says there is ‘reason for optimism and no impasse’ in treaty talks

Tue 18th Mar, 2025

Local News

‘An Audience With’ David Walliams set for April

Wed 19th Mar, 2025

Local News

LNG tanker and bulk carrier ‘come into contact’ in bay incident

Tue 18th Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Brick heart for Keith Bautista raises funds for GHA

20th March 2025

Local News
Students discuss gender balance and barriers for women in legal profession

19th March 2025

Features
AB Magazine features Dubai-based Elaine Vasquez

19th March 2025

Local News
Plans filed to remodel warehouse and make way for affordable homes at Bob Peliza Mews

19th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025