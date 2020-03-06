CM discusses abortion with top UK gynaecologist

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo met with British gynaecologist Dame Lesley Regan to discuss abortion ahead of the referendum later this month.

Dame Lesley is the Professor and Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust at St Mary's Hospital, and Deputy Head of the Division of Surgery, Oncology, Reproductive Biology and Anaesthetics at Imperial College London.

Also present was her assistant Stephen Hall, Chandrika Balachandar the GHA’s Consultant Gynaecologist and Isobel Ellul representing the ‘Gibraltar for Yes’ campaign.

Mr Picardo urged people to vote ‘yes’ in the upcoming abortion referendum and said Dame Lesley’s views were “highly persuasive”.

“It was good to hear from one of the leading scientific and health experts on the subject of abortion,” Mr Picardo said.

“Dame Lesley is the most eminent and well qualified of all the visitors to Gibraltar who have addressed us on the issue of abortion and her views are highly persuasive.”

“I encourage everyone to register to vote and to go out and vote yes on March 19 to support commencing the Government’s Act to allow abortion in certain defined circumstances.”