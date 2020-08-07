CM expresses Gibraltar’s sympathies to President of Lebanon

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has written to Michel Aoun, the President of Lebanon, to express the Gibraltar Government’s heartache and that of the People of Gibraltar following the horrific and devastating explosions in the city of Beirut.

“In his letter, Mr Picardo asks the President to accept the sincere condolences of everyone in Gibraltar and he confirms that, in the aftermath of this terrible accident, our thoughts and sympathy are with the People of Lebanon,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“Mr Picardo’s letter ends with the words, ‘We stand with you at this painful time.’”