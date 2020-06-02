CM, ‘grossly disappointed’, appeals for civic pride after beach mess
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said he was “grossly disappointed” at the “trail of uncleared mess” left by some people this past weekend and vowed to take action to tackle it. Mr Picardo appealed for civic pride after images of litter, including empty beer bottles and cartons of meat discarded at Camp Bay and Rosia Bay,...
