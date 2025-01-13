Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

CM meets Doughty in London to discuss treaty negotiation

Photo via Gibraltar Government

By Chronicle Staff
13th January 2025

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo met on Monday with the UK’s Minister for Europe, Stephen Doughty, to discuss the ongoing negotiation for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the bloc.

The two met in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London amid great expectation both here and in the Campo de Gibraltar that a treaty be agreed to end the uncertainty caused by Brexit in the region.

Mr Doughty was last in Gibraltar on National Day and is well versed on the detail of the negotiation.

"I really enjoyed seeing Stephen Doughty again to discuss the ongoing issues outstanding in the negotiation,” Mr Picardo said in a statement issued by No.6 Convent Place on Monday night.

“Stephen deeply understands the issues and the way in which we have proposed to resolve all outstanding matters in a way that is in keeping with our fundamental positions whilst fully preserving the security of the Schengen Area and the integrity of the EU Single Market.”

“If our proposals were accepted, we could have a treaty tomorrow.”

“We continue to work on a fully coordinated manner, with the UK and Gibraltar teams working hand in glove with each other, to resolve matters as soon as possible in the interests of people on both sides of the frontier."

No.6 Convent Place offered no further detail on the nature of the discussion on Monday or the current status of the negotiation.

Most Read

Local News

Unite chief warns of ‘boiling point’ as workforce frustrations mount

Mon 13th Jan, 2025

Local News

Plans filed to breathe new life into century-old building in heart of town

Fri 10th Jan, 2025

Local News

Joe Brugada honoured with prestigious Catalan award for heritage and advocacy

Sun 12th Jan, 2025

Local News

Three new recruits for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment

Mon 13th Jan, 2025

Local News

West view reclamation set for inner harbour

Wed 8th Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
La Linea judge takes preliminary steps in complaint over border interim measures

30th December 2024

Brexit
UK and Gib watch closely as Commission proposes phased launch of EU’s digital border system

16th December 2024

Brexit
Starmer to attend EU leaders’ meeting as European ‘reset’ continues

13th December 2024

Brexit
Stumbling blocks to Gib treaty are ‘deeply technical’ and unrelated to ‘age-old’ cross-border politics, CM says

28th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025