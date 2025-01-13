CM meets Doughty in London to discuss treaty negotiation

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo met on Monday with the UK’s Minister for Europe, Stephen Doughty, to discuss the ongoing negotiation for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the bloc.

The two met in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London amid great expectation both here and in the Campo de Gibraltar that a treaty be agreed to end the uncertainty caused by Brexit in the region.

Mr Doughty was last in Gibraltar on National Day and is well versed on the detail of the negotiation.

"I really enjoyed seeing Stephen Doughty again to discuss the ongoing issues outstanding in the negotiation,” Mr Picardo said in a statement issued by No.6 Convent Place on Monday night.

“Stephen deeply understands the issues and the way in which we have proposed to resolve all outstanding matters in a way that is in keeping with our fundamental positions whilst fully preserving the security of the Schengen Area and the integrity of the EU Single Market.”

“If our proposals were accepted, we could have a treaty tomorrow.”

“We continue to work on a fully coordinated manner, with the UK and Gibraltar teams working hand in glove with each other, to resolve matters as soon as possible in the interests of people on both sides of the frontier."

No.6 Convent Place offered no further detail on the nature of the discussion on Monday or the current status of the negotiation.